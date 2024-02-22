Al Jazeera Moans And Groans About Necessary “Occupation” Security Checkpoint At Shar Shechem [VIDEOS]

Pro-Hamas news outlet Al Jazeera is extremely upset at Israel for taking its security seriously. Recently, Israeli police set up a checkpoint at the Damascus Gate (Shar Shechem) in Jerusalem, at which Palestinians must be screened before being allowed entry. The move is an obvious response to ongoing hostilities and a measure to deter and prevent terrorist attacks from occurring in the Old City.

“Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at Damascus Gate for Palestinians, while Israelis bypassed the security check. Palestinians at the gate told me this is “the reality of life under occupation,” an Al Jazeera “reporter” wailed.

When was the last time a Jew stabbed an Arab in the Old City? Asking for a friend.