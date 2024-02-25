“ABSOLUTE DISGRACE:” Republicans Slam Blinken For Reversing “Pompeo Doctrine” – Deeming Israeli Settlements “Illegal”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was excoriated by Republican politicians following his announcement on Friday that he is reversing the decision made by his predecessor Mike Pompeo during the presidency of Donald Trump regarding Israeli yishuvim in Yehudah and Shomron.

During his term, Pompeo revoked the long-standing policy of the US State Department that Israeli “settlements” in Yehudah and Shomron are “illegal” – in what became known as the “Pompeo Doctrine.”

Responding to a question about Israel’s announcement that it is approving 3,000 new homes in Yehudah and Shomron in response to the deadly terror attack in Ma’ale Adumim on Thursday, Blinken said that he was “disappointed” over the announcement and that new “settlements” are counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace. He added: “They’re also inconsistent with international law. Our administration maintains a firm opposition to settlement expansion, and in our judgment, this only weakens, doesn’t strengthen Israel’s security.”

Pompeo responded to the decision by stating: “Judea and Samaria are rightful parts of the Jewish homeland, and Israelis have a right to live there. President Biden’s decision to overturn our policy and call Israeli ‘settlements’ illegal will not further the cause of peace. It rewards Hamas for its brutal attacks on October 7th and punishes Israel instead. These Israeli communities are not standing in the way of peace; militant Palestinian terrorism is.”

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman stated: “Blinken is 100% wrong. I researched this for over a year with many State Department lawyers. There is nothing illegal about Jews living in their biblical homeland. Indeed, Undersecretary of State Eugene Rostow, also the Dean of the Yale Law School (who negotiated UNSCR 242), stated that Israel has the best legal claim to Judea and Samaria.”

“For Blinken to announce this in the middle of a war and when the Jewish Sabbath already has begun in Israel is unconscionable,” Friedman asserted.

House Speaker Mike Johnson retweeted Friedman’s post, adding: “Ambassador David Friedman is absolutely correct. This is a shameful decision. The Jewish people have a historic and legal right to live in the land of Israel including in Judea and Samaria – the biblical heartland. It is an absolute disgrace the Biden administration would issue this decision, especially as Israel fights terrorists on multiple fronts that seek Israel’s destruction and as more than 130 hostages remain in Gaza.”

“The Biden Administration must stop undermining Israel and facilitating efforts to delegitimize Israel. It is misguided and unconscionable.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) responded: “The Pompeo doctrine simply recognized reality: Judea and Samaria are the homeland of the Jewish people. It’s shameful that the Biden Administration reversed this and rewarded terrorists—all to help Biden’s poll numbers in Michigan.”

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) also retweeted Friedman’s post, commenting: “Ambassador Friedman is correct. The Biden Admin’s disgraceful reversal undermines a close friend while rewarding the genocidal terrorists they are fighting. It is not a legal assessment. It is a political calculation meant to appease the pro-Hamas radical left. Shameful.”

