TEFILLOS: 7 Talmidim Of Same Yeshivah Injured In Booby-Trapped Tunnel Shaft


Seven talmidim of the Yeshivat Hesder HaGolan were injured in an explosion of a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Gaza on Tuesday morning.

The seven serve as combat soldiers in the Givati Brigade.

The yeshivah, located in Ramat HaGaolan, issued a statement: “Unfortunately, several of our soldiers were injured this morning in an incident in Gaza, two of them seriously.”

The names for tefillah are:

יאיר בן נעמי אסתר
משה אהרון בן לאה ביילא
אלרועי ינון בן סיגל
יותם בן זהבה
חיים בן מרים
אריאל בן אפרת
איתי בן רחל

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



