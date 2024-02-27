TEFILLOS: 7 Talmidim Of Same Yeshivah Injured In Booby-Trapped Tunnel Shaft

Seven talmidim of the Yeshivat Hesder HaGolan were injured in an explosion of a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Gaza on Tuesday morning.

The seven serve as combat soldiers in the Givati Brigade.

The yeshivah, located in Ramat HaGaolan, issued a statement: “Unfortunately, several of our soldiers were injured this morning in an incident in Gaza, two of them seriously.”

The names for tefillah are:

יאיר בן נעמי אסתר

משה אהרון בן לאה ביילא

אלרועי ינון בן סיגל

יותם בן זהבה

חיים בן מרים

אריאל בן אפרת

איתי בן רחל

