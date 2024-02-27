TEFILLOS: 7 Talmidim Of Same Yeshivah Injured In Booby-Trapped Tunnel Shaft

Seven talmidim of the Yeshivat Hesder HaGolan were injured in an explosion of a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Gaza on Tuesday morning.
The seven serve as combat soldiers in the Givati Brigade.
The yeshivah, located in Ramat HaGaolan, issued a statement: “Unfortunately, several of our soldiers were injured this morning in an incident in Gaza, two of them seriously.”
The names for tefillah are:
יאיר בן נעמי אסתר
משה אהרון בן לאה ביילא
אלרועי ינון בן סיגל
יותם בן זהבה
חיים בן מרים
אריאל בן אפרת
איתי בן רחל
