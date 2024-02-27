Bibi Responds To Biden’s Warning: “82% Of The American Public Supports Israel”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening responded to President Joe Biden’s warning on Monday night during an interview on NBC that the current right-wing government in Israel is causing it to lose international support.

Netanyahu said: “Since the start of the war, I have been leading a diplomatic campaign to curb pressure to end the war prematurely as well as to secure strong support for Israel.”

“We have had considerable success in this area because a Harvard-Harris poll was published today which shows that 82% of the American public supports Israel. That means that four out of five US citizens support Israel and not Hamas.”

“This gives us further strength to continue the military campaign until complete victory,” Netanyahu asserted.

See the poll here.

Biden said on Monday: “Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have, and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and others… they’re going to lose support from around the world, and that is not in Israel’s interest.”

