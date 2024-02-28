Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Amid String Of Antisemitic Incidents, Mob Attacks Synagogue In Tunisia


A mob attacked a synagogue in the southeastern city of Sfax, Tunisia, on Sunday, setting fire to the building’s courtyard and damaging windows, according to local media reports. The attack, which took place in a city where no members of Tunisia’s small Jewish population reside, is the latest in a series of apparent antisemitic incidents amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack, which was contained by firefighters before the blaze could spread to the rest of the building.

Tunisia’s Jewish community, which once numbered over 100,000 in 1948 but is now estimated to be less than 1,000.

