Israel Pessimistic On Hostage And Truce Deal Before Ramadan

Israeli officials are increasingly doubtful about reaching a hostage and truce agreement before the start of Ramadan, according to Hebrew media reports.

Unnamed officials cited in the reports suggest that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has no intention of agreeing to a temporary ceasefire in the coming days. Instead, Israel believes Sinwar aims to escalate violence over Ramadan.

This scenario has raised concerns in Israel about potential escalations not only along the borders with Gaza and Lebanon but also in the West Bank, where tensions are high, and Jerusalem, where clashes over the Har Habayis and access to it are expected.

Ramadan is expected to begin next Sunday evening.

