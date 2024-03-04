SMOKING GUN: IDF Publishes Audio Of UNRWA Teachers Discussing Their Participation In Oct. 7 Attacks

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday published damning recordings of terrorists employed as teachers by the UNRWA discussing their participation in the murderous October 7 attacks that left 1,200 Israelis dead and sparked the current conflict in Gaza.

In one recording, Yusef Zidan Suleiman Al Hawaraja, a UNRWA teacher in a Gaza school, discusses his actions and what he saw on Oct. 7, speaking in rather obvious code about certain aspects of the attack – including the kidnapping of an Israeli woman. “We have female hostages. I captured one,” he says in the audio.

In a second recording published by the IDF, Mamduh Hasin Ahmed Al-Qali, an Islamic Jihad terrorist employed as an elementary school teacher by UNRWA, is heard saying that he is inside Israel the Oct. 7 attacks. “I’m inside, I’m inside with the Jews,” al-Qali is heard saying.

Speaking about the audio recordings, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said, “The massacre committed by Hamas on October 7 is the most documented massacre in history. Hamas terrorists filmed their own cruelty. As time goes by, more and more testimonies are revealed, more intelligence every day.”

“You can hear how the terrorists entered Israeli territory, participated in the massacre, and terror, and captured ‘sabaya,’” he said.

“Sabaya” is an Islamic term that describes women and children as being owned as property by a Muslim man. It can also refer to a slave or handmaiden. When used by Hamas, and previously by ISIS when they kidnapped Yazidi women and girls, the term refers to a kidnapped woman who are forced to have non-consensual relations with their captors.

“On October 7, Hamas treated young women with cruelty and brutality, kidnapped them from their homes, and treated them like animals,” Hagari continues.

“How they refer to the hostages as ‘sabaya’ and a ‘noble mare’ keeps us awake at night, and requires the world to shout, as it did for the Yazidi women,” he says.

