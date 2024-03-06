IDF Kills Nukhba Commander, Terrorists Who Took Part In Oct. 7 Massacre At Nir Yitzchak

Israeli Air Force fighter jets overnight Tuesday struck and eliminated two Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre on Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak, the IDF said on Wednesday morning.

In another strike, a Nukhba commander and two platoon commanders were eliminated.

The IDF also published a video of fighter jets striking two terrorists in the Beit Hanoun area as they were fleeing from a military compound.

In central Gaza, IDF forces eliminated about 20 Hamas terrorists in the past day, with 15 killed in one strike as part of a sniper ambush.

Additionally, in a joint operation, the Commando Brigade and Israel Security Agency (ISA) raided terrorist infrastructure in the Hamad Towers area of Khan Yunis, apprehending terrorists and seizing weapons. The operation, conducted with the 98th Division, targeted significant multi-story buildings used by Hamas.

Soldiers from Maglan and Egoz units, along with Shayetet 13, moved covertly through the area, apprehending terrorists, including a Hamas sniper cell commander and two squad commanders. Numerous weapons were seized, including Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, RPGs, and explosives.

Combat teams from the 7th and Givati brigades are sealing off the area and operating in additional locations, having apprehended up to 250 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad so far. Interrogations are ongoing, providing valuable intelligence information.

