Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BDE: Yisrael Eliyahu Suissa, Z’L, Lone Soldier From Canada Killed In Accident After Serving In Gaza For 150 Days


A terrible tragedy occurred in Israel overnight Tuesday when Yisroel Eliyahu Suissa, z’l, a 21-year-old Lubavitcher chassid from Montreal, Canada who was serving as a lone soldier in the IDF was killed in a motorcyle accident.

The niftar had served in Gaza since the war began, for 150 consecutive days, and had just been released for a break.

He was driving a motorcycle on Highway 4 near the Morasha Junction when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and was killed on impact.

He left behind a grieving family in Montreal, Canada.

ZAKA

Yehi Zichro Baruch

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hillary Clinton Tells Voters To “Accept The Reality” That Biden Is Old, Focus On Beating Trump

WRITING WAS ON THE WALL: Meron Inquiry Places Personal Blame On Netanyahu, Police Chief, & Other Senior Officals

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attack In Neve Yaakov, Terrorist Fled The Scene, Caught By Police

CROWN THE KING! Nikki Haley Drops Out Of 2024 Race, Clearing Path For Donald Trump

Netanyahu: No Restrictions On Muslim Prayers On Har Habayis During Ramadan; Ben Gvir Says It’s A Victory For Hamas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network