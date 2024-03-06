BDE: Yisrael Eliyahu Suissa, Z’L, Lone Soldier From Canada Killed In Accident After Serving In Gaza For 150 Days

A terrible tragedy occurred in Israel overnight Tuesday when Yisroel Eliyahu Suissa, z’l, a 21-year-old Lubavitcher chassid from Montreal, Canada who was serving as a lone soldier in the IDF was killed in a motorcyle accident.

The niftar had served in Gaza since the war began, for 150 consecutive days, and had just been released for a break.

He was driving a motorcycle on Highway 4 near the Morasha Junction when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and was killed on impact.

He left behind a grieving family in Montreal, Canada.

Yehi Zichro Baruch

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)