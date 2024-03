A terrorist from the village of Burin, near Shechem, infiltrated the Israeli yishuv of Giv’at Ronen on Tuesday evening and tried to stab an Israeli civilian.

Fortunately, the terrorist was frightened off by the man’s dog and he fled back to his village.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched searches of the area.

