IDF’s Bislamach Brigade Kills Over 100 Gunmen In Southern Gaza


The IDF says that the Bislamach Brigade – the School for Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders in wartime – has killed more than 100 gunmen in the Khan Younis suburbs of al-Qarara and Abasan in southern Gaza.

According to the IDF, the brigade carried out dozens of operations in the area, mainly targeting Hamas sites close to the Israeli border. The troops used a combination of sniper fire, mortars, tank shelling, and airstrikes to kill over 100 operatives. Additionally, the IDF says that the troops seized firearms and other military equipment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



