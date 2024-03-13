Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Injured In Stabbing Attack Near Entrance To Jerusalem


Two Israelis were injured in a stabbing attack near the checkpoint on the tunnels road, on Route 60 near the entrance to Jerusalem, on Wednesday morning.

The terrorist arrived at the checkpoint on a bike, stabbed two people, and was then quickly shot and neutralized by Israeli security forces at the checkpoint.

Witnesses said that the terrorist was neutralized within seconds. He was later identified as a 15-year-old from a nearby Palestinian village.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were lightly to moderately injured. They received emergency medical aid at the scene and were evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

