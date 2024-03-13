Tragedy In Israel: 3 Bresolover Chassidim Killed In Car Accident, 3 Injured

Three Bresolover chassidim in their 20s were killed early Wednesday morning in a devastating car accident on Highway 60, near the Giv’at Assaf junction in Binyamin.

Three others were injured, including two young teens, one seriously and two moderately.

For reasons that are still unclear, the driver of a private car somehow lost control of his vehicle, which hit the guardrail on the other side of the road and slid down into a wadi. The chassidim, members of Shuvu Banim, were on their way back from visiting kivrei tzadikkim.

MDA paramedics called to the scene found the three men who had apparently been killed on impact, and pronounced them dead. They provided emergency medical aid to a 16-year-old boy in serious condition with head and chest injuries and two victims in moderate condition, a 15-year-old boy with a head injury, and a 30-year-old man with head and stomach injuries.

The victims were evacuated to the hospital in mobile intensive care units.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)