Ryanair Suspends Flights to Israel Again, Citing High Costs at Ben Gurion Airport


Ryanair has announced that it is suspending all flights to and from Israel, just a month after resuming operations. The airline stated that the decision was due to being forced to operate at the more expensive Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion International Airport, which would result in higher airfares for passengers.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson criticized the airport for keeping the low-cost Terminal 1 closed and charging fees that were never agreed upon.

The suspension will affect flights to 26 destinations throughout Europe and could last through the Yomim Noraim in the fall. Wizz Air and Easyjet will continue to operate flights to Europe in place of Ryanair.

Ryanair initially suspended flights to and from Israel due to the outbreak of war on October 7 and the risk of rocket attacks on Ben Gurion Airport from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. However, the airline resumed flights on February 1 as the threat of rocket attacks decreased with Hamas’ depleted rocket supply and damaged military capabilities.

