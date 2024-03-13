Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Leading Sephardic Rav: It Is A Mitzvah To Report People Playing With Firecrackers To Police


Hagaon HaRav Benzion Mutzafi, a leading Sephardic Posek in Eretz Yisroel, has ruled that it is a Mitzvah to report to the police anyone selling or playing with firecrackers. The rav issued the ruling in response to a question from one of his Talmidim, who asked if it was permissible to notify the police due to the widespread sale and use of firecrackers.

“Absolutely. It is considered a mitzvah of ‘Ve’ahavta L’rayacha Kamocha,” and also about saving the weak,” Rabbi Mutzafi replied. “There are many small children, mothers, babies, people suffering from heart disease, weak people, who might hear the sounds of the firecrackers, panic and scream.”

Rabbi Mutzafi also emphasized the importance of considering the well-being of individuals who have served in Gaza and may be suffering from anxiety and shell-shock. “Even them, when they hear the sounds of explosions, will instinctively get a fright. It is a great Mitzvah to avoid harming or scaring anyone in Israel, especially these days,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Bibi To Biden: ‘‘You Can’t Support Israel And Then Object To Our Actions” [SEE THE VIDEO]

POLITICAL BOMBSHELL: Sa’ar Breaks From Gantz, Demands To Join War Cabinet

Former Trump Chief Of Staff: Donald Told Me Hitler “Did Some Good Things,” Had More Loyal Generals Than Him

MUST WATCH: Highlights From Special Council Hearing On Biden Mishandling Of Classified Docs

SAVED BY A NEIS: Terrorist Infiltrates Yishuv, Tries To Stab Jew, Flees From Dog

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network