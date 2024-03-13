Leading Sephardic Rav: It Is A Mitzvah To Report People Playing With Firecrackers To Police

Hagaon HaRav Benzion Mutzafi, a leading Sephardic Posek in Eretz Yisroel, has ruled that it is a Mitzvah to report to the police anyone selling or playing with firecrackers. The rav issued the ruling in response to a question from one of his Talmidim, who asked if it was permissible to notify the police due to the widespread sale and use of firecrackers.

“Absolutely. It is considered a mitzvah of ‘Ve’ahavta L’rayacha Kamocha,” and also about saving the weak,” Rabbi Mutzafi replied. “There are many small children, mothers, babies, people suffering from heart disease, weak people, who might hear the sounds of the firecrackers, panic and scream.”

Rabbi Mutzafi also emphasized the importance of considering the well-being of individuals who have served in Gaza and may be suffering from anxiety and shell-shock. “Even them, when they hear the sounds of explosions, will instinctively get a fright. It is a great Mitzvah to avoid harming or scaring anyone in Israel, especially these days,” he said.

