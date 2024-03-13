Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Visits Gaza City, Hints at Imminent Ground Operation in Rafah

During a visit to Gaza City, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted that a ground operation in Rafah is imminent. “Extraordinary work is being done here above and below ground, the forces reach everywhere and the conclusion is that there is no safe place in Gaza for terrorists,” Gallant said, according to comments provided by his office.

“We will bring to justice anyone who was involved in October 7 — either we will eliminate them or bring them to trial in Israel. There is no safe place, not here, not outside of Gaza, not anywhere across the Middle East — we will bring everyone to their place,” he aded.

Israeli officials have repeatedly stressed the need to operate in Rafah, believed to be the last remaining Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip, despite international warnings about the safety of over a million civilians who have taken refuge in the area.

Gallant also addressed the humanitarian situation in the Strip, saying that a new maritime corridor for aid will allow assistance to reach “citizens and not Hamas,” weakening the terror group and strengthening Israel’s hold.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)