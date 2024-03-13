IDF’s 98th Division Kills Over 100 Hamas Operatives in Khan Younis Raids

The IDF says that its 98th Division has killed more than 100 Hamas operatives in the Hamad Town residential complex in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis over the past week and a half. The troops have been conducting raids on the multi-story buildings in the Qatari-funded neighborhood, which the IDF claims houses Hamas infrastructure.

According to the IDF, around 100 airstrikes were carried out during the operation in Hamad, with the Maglan and Egoz commando units, along with the Givati recon unit, capturing several operatives, including a commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba force.

The captured terrorists have provided valuable intelligence on the locations of tunnels, booby traps, gunmen, and other infrastructure, the IDF says. In one instance, a captured Hamas fighter revealed the location of a building where 15 gunmen were hiding, which was subsequently struck and resulted in the terrorists being killed.

