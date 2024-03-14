TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Critically Injured In Stabbing Attack In Southern Israel

A stabbing attack took place in the Aroma cafe at the gas station at the Beit Kama junction in southern Israel on Thursday afternoon.

A man in his 50s was critically injured from stab wounds in his neck and stomach. Paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques on him while evacuating him to Soroka Hospital.

The terrorist approached the victim from behind and stabbed him. The victim managed to pull out his gun and shoot and neutralize the terrorist before succumbing to his wounds.

A 65-year-old man was also injured but fortunately is in light condition from a stab wound in his leg.

A large number of police forces arrived at the scene. There are concerns that another terrorist may be in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)