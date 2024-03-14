Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
“YASHER KOACH”: Top Leftist Jewish Democrat Praises Schumer’s Call for Elections in Israel


Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, has expressed strong support for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent speech, in which he called for elections in Israel to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Soifer tweeted that Schumer “did something big” by speaking out, stating that his words reflect the thoughts of the “overwhelming majority of American Jews” who are concerned about Israel’s future as a secure, Jewish, and democratic state. She praised Schumer for demonstrating “moral clarity, conviction, and leadership” and expressed her admiration with the Hebrew phrase “Yasher koach.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  2. It is embarrassing to call Schumer a Jew, since he espouses policies that are clearly dangerous for Israel. So now we have another specimen of evil claiming to be a Jew. Why did YWN feel there was any benefit to publishing this garbage?

