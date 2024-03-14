HASHEM YIKOM DAMO: Israeli Critically Injured In Thursday Afternoon Terror Attack Passes Away

A 51-year-old Israeli man who was stabbed inside the Aroma Cafe at a gas station in the Beit Kama junction in southern Israel on Thursday afternoon has sadly passed away.

Chief Warrant Officer Uri Moyal, 51, a senior technology and maintenance NCO at the Nahal Brigade’s training base, was identified as the murdered victim. The terrorist him from the back stabbed him before Moyal hy”d managed to pull out his gun and shoot and neutralize the terrorist.

Paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques on Moyal while evacuating him to Soroka Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 65-year-old man was also injured but fortunately is in light condition from a stab wound in his leg.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)