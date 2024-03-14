Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HASHEM YIKOM DAMO: Israeli Critically Injured In Thursday Afternoon Terror Attack Passes Away


A 51-year-old Israeli man who was stabbed inside the Aroma Cafe at a gas station in the Beit Kama junction in southern Israel on Thursday afternoon has sadly passed away.

Chief Warrant Officer Uri Moyal, 51, a senior technology and maintenance NCO at the Nahal Brigade’s training base, was identified as the murdered victim. The terrorist him from the back stabbed him before Moyal hy”d managed to pull out his gun and shoot and neutralize the terrorist.

Paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques on Moyal while evacuating him to Soroka Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 65-year-old man was also injured but fortunately is in light condition from a stab wound in his leg.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah: Israel Will Lose War And Destroy Itself By Fighting With Charedim

IDF’s 98th Division Kills Over 100 Hamas Operatives in Khan Younis Raids

WATCH: Hamas Commander Eliminated in Airstrike in Rafah; Was Stealing Humanitarian Aid

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Visits Gaza City, Hints at Imminent Ground Operation in Rafah

Leading Sephardic Rav: It Is A Mitzvah To Report People Playing With Firecrackers To Police

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network