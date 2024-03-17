High Court Grants Government Short Extension On Chareidi Military Service Response

Israel’s High Court of Justice has granted the government an additional three days to formulate its response to petitions demanding the drafting of Charedi men of military age. The court’s ruling comes amid a brewing political crisis within the coalition over the contentious issue.

The government had previously committed to filing its response by March 24, but has now been granted until March 27 to submit its proposal for resolving the longstanding issue. However, the court’s acting president, Uzi Vogelman, and justices Isaac Amit and Noam Sohlberg, made it clear that their patience is wearing thin, warning that if the response is not filed by the new deadline, the court will rule on the petitions based on the information currently available.

The government’s request for an extension comes as the law regulating military service exemptions for Charedi men is set to expire on March 31. The government has been struggling to find a solution that balances the demands of Charedi political parties, who oppose legal obligations for their community to enlist, with the requirements of a 2017 High Court ruling, which mandates increased Charedi enlistment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)