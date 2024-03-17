UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED: National Day of Remembrance For Victims Of Oct. 7, War

The Israeli govenment on Sunday unanimously approved the establishment of a new national day of remembrance day (yom zikaron) for the victims of the October 7th massacre and the Iron Swords War.

It will be held on the 24th of Tishrei, after Sukkos. However, the 24th of Tishrei falls out this year on Shabbos so the ceremonies will take place on Sunday, as they will every year when the 24th falls out on Shabbos.

The yom zikaron will be marked every in two state ceremonies: one at 11 a.m. in memory of the IDF soldiers and security officers who fell in the war and one at 1 p.m. in memory of the civilians who were murdered on October 7th.

Also, this year only, apart from the ceremonies that will take place on the 24th of Tishrei, there will also be a ceremony that will take place on the secular date of the massacre – October 7th – a date that has become synonymous with the massacre.

