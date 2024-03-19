This Is How Shin Bet Agents Interrogated A Hamas Terrorist In Shifa Hospital

The Shin Bet on Monday evening published a rare photo of the interrogation of a Hamas terrorist inside Shifa Hospital in Gaza only an hour after IDF forces raided the area.

In the photo released by the Shin Bet, a Shin Bet coordinator and investigator are seen interrogating a terrorist operative who was hiding inside the hospital.

“The information he provided in the investigation was transmitted in real-time for the continued activity of the forces in the field,” the Shin Bet stated. “Dozens of additional Hamas operatives are being interrogated in the field and interrogation facilities and providing a significant amount of valuable information.”

During the operation in Shifa, Shin Bet coordinators and operatives worked together with IDF troops, eliminating terrorists and arresting and interrogating dozens of terrorists in the field.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)