JUST LIKE HAMAS: Hezbollah Uses Ambulances For Terror Purposes

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adree on Tuesday revealed photos proving that the Hezbollah terror organization and the Amal Movement (a Lebanese political party) use ambulances that belong to the “Islamic Health Authority” for terror purposes in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said that the ambulances are used by Hezbollah to transport terrorists between locations in areas monitored by IDF forces as well as to transport weapons or equipment for terror activities.

“From the analysis of the activity pattern of the ambulance, it moved around in an unusual way between Hezbollah sites after an attack, even when there was no need to transport casualties and a long time after the attack,” explained Adraee.

In addition, two ambulance operators who were killed in Kafr Kila, a village in southern Lebanon, were recognized by Hezbollah as its members.

“Hezbollah uses ambulances in southern Lebanon to carry out terrorist activities and uses medical organizations as a cover for them,” Adraee stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)