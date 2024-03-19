PANTS ON FIRE: Biden Dubiously Tells Netanyahu: I’m Not Trying To Oust You As Leader Of Israel

In their phone call on Monday, President Biden reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is not trying to undermine him politically or push him out of office, according to Axios. The call came amid a growing rift between the two leaders over the Gaza war strategy and Netanyahu’s political future.

Netanyahu has been fuming in private and public over what he saw as attempts by the White House and Democrats in Congress to weaken him politically inside Israel. His concerns were heightened by a recent visit to Washington by his political rival Benny Gantz, and comments by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for new elections in Israel and suggesting Netanyahu has “lost his way”.

During the call, Netanyahu complained about Schumer’s speech and Biden’s endorsement of it, claiming the public political attacks against him in the US are interference in Israeli politics. However, Biden pushed back, telling Netanyahu he is not trying to undermine him and has no intention to intervene in Israeli domestic politics.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan later hinted that it is Netanyahu who is trying to influence US public opinion, saying “you have the prime minister speaking on American television about his concerns about Americans interfering in Israeli politics and then your question is should Americans be speaking into Israeli politics, which, in fact, we don’t do nearly as much as they speak into ours”.

