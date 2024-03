The IDF on Sunday announced the death of Sgt. First Class Lior Raviv, H’yd, 21, who fell in a gun battle with terrorists at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in northern Gaza.

Raviv, z’l, of Rishon L’Tzion, served in the 932nd Battalion of the Nachal Brigade.

His death increased the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 252 and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 595.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)