HERE WE GO AGAIN: Leftists Protest Outside Homes Of Gedolei HaDor, Slabodka Yeshivah

Leftists held a previously unannounced protest outside Yeshivas Slabodka and near the home of its Roshei HaYeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, in Bnei Brak on Tuesday morning while Shacharis was being held.

The protesters, who claimed they were protesting against the Chareidi draft law currently being formulated by the coalition, made a ruckus with horns and shouts, yelling slogans such as: “We won’t agree to a government of draft-dodgers” and “recruitment for everyone.”

Police forces called to the scene distanced the protesters from the entrance to the yeshivah and prevented clashes at the scene.

A Knesset discussion on the Chareidi draft law was originally scheduled for Tuesday at noon but was pushed off due to the opposition of Aguduas Yisrael MKs to the law.

This is not the first time that leftists protested outside the home of Gedolei HaDor. Last May, a protest took place next to Ponevezh Yeshivah and the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, which spurred the Chareidi boycott of Angel Bakery as one of the protesters was former Labor politician Omer-Bar Lev, who was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of Angel Bakery after the Bennett-Lapid government collapsed.

