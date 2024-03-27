Iranian Leaders Praise Hamas For Turning Global Support Against Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei praised Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh for rallying international support for the Palestinian cause, saying that Hamas’s propaganda has outshone Israel’s efforts to garner global backing.
“Despite the enemy’s wishes, it has turned Palestine into the world’s first issue,” Khamenei said, urging further efforts to build support for the terror group.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi echoed the sentiment, saying that the people of the world hate the “criminal Zionist regime” and love the oppressed people of Gaza.
“Today, with the fierce resistance and standing of the oppressed and powerful people of Gaza, the issue of Palestine has gone beyond the Islamic world and has become the issue of the world of humanity,” Raisi said.
Raisi also accused Arab countries that normalized relations with Israel of being left with “egg on their face” and called Israel’s war against Hamas the “largest genocide in world history”.
Hamas has been accused by Israel and others of hiding behind Gazan civilians and pursuing a strategy that seeks to increase their suffering amid Israel’s military campaign, triggered by the terror group’s brutal onslaught on southern Israel, massacre of some 1,200 people, and kidnapping of 253 others, in order to turn Israel into a pariah on the world stage.
Iran got one thing wrong. It’s got nothing to do with Israel or anything Hamas is doing well. It’s plain old Anti-Semitism, nothing more nothing less. But congrats to the great free world on earning the praise of the worlds greatest tyrants.
Global support needs to be against Israel, until the jews realize that you can not be dochek the ketz, unless you plan on bringing the ketz.
Don’t do things halfway.
In ’67, they could gave rebuilt the mikdash and reestablished the Torah, and none of thus would have happened.
There would be no “Palestinians”, and no evangelicals.
Chazal didn’t want us to try to bring the ketz because of the potential bloodshed that will ensue (learned the lesson the hard way).
But if you are going to try, then do it all the at once.