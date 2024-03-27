Iranian Leaders Praise Hamas For Turning Global Support Against Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei praised Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh for rallying international support for the Palestinian cause, saying that Hamas’s propaganda has outshone Israel’s efforts to garner global backing.

“Despite the enemy’s wishes, it has turned Palestine into the world’s first issue,” Khamenei said, urging further efforts to build support for the terror group.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi echoed the sentiment, saying that the people of the world hate the “criminal Zionist regime” and love the oppressed people of Gaza.

“Today, with the fierce resistance and standing of the oppressed and powerful people of Gaza, the issue of Palestine has gone beyond the Islamic world and has become the issue of the world of humanity,” Raisi said.

Raisi also accused Arab countries that normalized relations with Israel of being left with “egg on their face” and called Israel’s war against Hamas the “largest genocide in world history”.

Hamas has been accused by Israel and others of hiding behind Gazan civilians and pursuing a strategy that seeks to increase their suffering amid Israel’s military campaign, triggered by the terror group’s brutal onslaught on southern Israel, massacre of some 1,200 people, and kidnapping of 253 others, in order to turn Israel into a pariah on the world stage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)