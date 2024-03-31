TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attack At Central Bus Station In Be’er Sheva

A terrorist carried out a stabbing attack at the central bus station in Be’er Sheva on Sunday morning.

The terrorist stabbed an IDF officer, lightly wounding him. Another IDF soldier opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

Emergency forces arrived at the scene and administered medical aid to the soldier, who was lightly injured. He was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in the city in good condition.

The terrorist, who was reportedly a resident of the Israeli-Bedouin city of Rahat, was later pronounced dead.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)