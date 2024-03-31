AFTER 3-DAY MANHUNT: Jordan Valley Terrorist Turns Himself In

The terrorist who injured three Israelis in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on Thursday turned himself in to IDF forces in the village of Al-Auja, near Yericho, on Sunday morning.

The terrorist, Abu Rida al-Saadi, an officer in the Palestinian Authority security services, opened fire with an automatic weapon at children on school buses and at passing cars. He was the third member of PA security services to commit a terror attack in the past month.

Following the attack, Israeli security forces placed a full lockdown on the nearby village of Al-Auja and the city of Yericho and launched a manhunt that continued until Sunday morning.

Two of the victims of the shooting were left-wing activists from the extreme-left organization Looking the Occupation in the Eye, who were on their way home after a night of “protecting” Palestinian shepherds from “settler violence” near Yericho.

The attack occurred as the activists were in the organization’s new car, which they fundraised for after the previous one was stolen by Palestinians in a violent attack on one of their activists as she was on the way to “assist” shepherds from “settler violence.” The paramedics who administered emergency medical aid to the activists were local Jewish “settlers.”

However, the shooting had no effect on their views, as the organization issued a statement after the attack blaming it on the “rise in the intensity of the oppression of Palestinians” and promised that the incident “won’t prevent us from continuing to work with the Palestinians.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)