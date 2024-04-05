BOCHURIM DISGUISE COOK AS HAGAON HARAV LANDAU: The Trick That Dispersed Leftists from Slabodka Yeshivah

A group of leftist anarchists calling for the recruitment of yeshivah bochurim protested outside Yeshivas Slabodka in Bnei Brak on Friday morning and made a racket with yells and bicycle horns.

The noise was disturbing the bochurim from learning and they asked the protesters to leave, who impudently responded that they refuse to leave until the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, come out and talk to them.

HaRav Landau was scheduled to leave for an emergency meeting of all Roshei Yeshivos throughout Israel – so the bochurim came up with a creative solution, which they implemented with the help of the police.

They approached the yeshivah’s cook, HaRav Dov, an elderly man with a long white beard, who was busy preparing food for Shabbos in the yeshivah kitchen. At the request of the bochurim, he agreed to put on a hat and long coat and dress up as the Rosh Yeshivah and be escorted to the car waiting outside.

At the sight of the “Rosh Yeshivah” surrounded by his talmidim, the leftists blew their horns loudly, taking out their “ire” on on the leader of the yeshivah world. They then left the area, allowing HaRav Landau to safely leave to the meeting.

