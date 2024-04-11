NEW DETAILS: One Of Haniyeh’s Sons Held Hostages, Killings Will Not Affect Hostage Deal Talks

New details have emerged about the IDF’s targeted airstrikes in Gaza City on Wednesday that killed the three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were not informed about the strike ahead of time. This is because the strikes were carried out based on “real-time” Shin Bet intelligence about the location of Haniyeh’s sons, who were on the way to carrying out terror activities. In addition, one of Haniyeh’s sons was involved in holding Israeli hostages and another was a Hamas squad commander.

The eliminations were carried out per IDF policy that does not require governmental approval for real-time strikes.

Following the deaths of his sons, Haniyeh, who is safely ensconced in Doha, told Al Jazeera that he “thanks G-d for the honor of their martyrdom” and that “their blood will bring a future and freedom for our people.” He also said that Hamas will continue ceasefire negotiations, with the terror group still insisting on a permanent ceasefire, including the withdrawal of all IDF troops from Gaza and the return of Gazans to the north, and the release of hundreds of dangerous terrorists from Israeli prisons – all in exchange for only 40 hostages.

In any event, Hamas military leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is the one making all decisions regarding a ceasefire deal.

Below is footage of the scene of the attack:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)