HORRIBLE: US And Israeli Officials Fear Most Hostages Held By Hamas Have Been Killed

Talks continue in Cairo for a hostage release deal and temporary truce, but US and Israeli officials have expressed fears that most of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7 have been killed in captivity, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday. While the IDF has confirmed the deaths of 34 of the 129 remaining hostages, officials estimate that the number of deaths could be much higher, with some US estimates suggesting that most hostages are already dead.

The report states that some hostages were likely killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza, while others died from health issues, including injuries sustained during their abduction. Those still alive are believed to be used as human shields, surrounding Hamas leadership in Gaza tunnels.

Hamas has indicated that it may be unable to provide 40 living hostages for the initial release, as previously agreed upon. Israel has insisted that 40 living hostages must be freed in the first phase, with any shortage made up from other categories.

Mossad chief David Barnea told cabinet ministers on Wednesday that freeing all 133 captives and remains held in Gaza in a single truce agreement would be impossible, with at best 40 people being freed in a first phase.

Of the 253 hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attacks, 105 civilians were released during a weeklong truce in late November, and four hostages were released prior to that. Three hostages have been rescued alive, and the bodies of 12 hostages have been recovered, including three mistakenly killed by the military. One person is still listed as missing since October 7.

Hamas is also holding the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin since 2014, as well as two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are believed to be alive after entering the Gaza Strip on their own accord in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

