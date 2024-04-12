Israel Braces For “Direct” Attack In 24-48 Hours; Mossad Approves Counterattack

Israel is prepared for Iran to carry out a “direct attack” against the Jewish state in the next 24-48 hours, the Wall Street Journal stated in an exclusive report on Thursday evening.

The IDF and Mossad have approved a plan for a counterattack against Iran if an attack takes place, Ynet reported on Friday, adding that Israel’s cooperation with the US military has tightened in the past day.

According to the WSJ report, Israel is preparing for a “direct attack” on Israel’s north or south. The US Embassy in Israel on Thursday warned US employees and their family members not to leave the areas of Jerusalem, the greater Tel Aviv area, and Be’er Sheva until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Beersheba areas until further notice,” the US embassy stated. “US government personnel are authorized to transit between these three areas for personal travel.”

Channel 14 News reported that according to Israeli intelligence, the first phase of an Iranian attack would be carried out via dozens of missile launches from Iran and its proxies in Iraq and Yemen.

However, the WSJ report stated that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not made a final decision on an attack yet, fearing that a direct attack on Israel will lead to a massive Israeli counterattack on Iranian infrastructure.

Israeli forces across Israel are at their highest level of readiness, with some saying that the danger Israel faces is at a level not seen since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

In the past day, the IDF’s Home Front Command ordered the heads of local authorities across Israel to prepare for the possibility of an Iranian attack, Kan News reported on Thursday evening. The authorities were instructed to prepare quietly, without creating a public panic.

The Home Front Command has instructed the Israeli public that at this stage, there are no changes in instructions for civilians.

