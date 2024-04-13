NYPD To Increase Security In Jewish Communities Following Iranian Attack on Israel

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tonight released the following statement after Iran launched a drone attack against the State of Israel:

“New York City unequivocally stands with the State of Israel in the face of this direct attack and escalation by Iran. I’ve been briefed on the situation unfolding abroad and we pray for the safety of all in the region.

“As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of this attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel right now — is not lost on me, especially less than 10 days before Passover begins.

“While there is no direct or imminent threat to New York City at this time, we have directed the NYPD to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide out of abundance of caution to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to feel safe.

“Our administration has also begun outreach to both Jewish leaders and elected officials across the five boroughs to keep them apprised of the situation.

“Our intelligence and counterterrorism teams will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

