THEY WANT WAR: Hamas Rejects Israel’s Most Flexible Hostage And Ceasefire Deal Yet

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Mossad intelligence agency, Hamas has rejected the ceasefire and hostage offer put forward by Israel last week in Cairo. The proposal, which included “significantly greater room for flexibility” on Israel’s part, was aimed at securing the release of 133 hostages held in Gaza.

“The rejection of the proposal from the three mediators proves that [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is not interested in a humanitarian deal and in the return of the hostages,” the statement read. “He continues to take advantage of tensions with Iran to try to unite the theaters and to achieve a general escalation in the region.”

Despite the rejection, Israel has vowed to continue working towards achieving its goals. “We will turn over every stone to bring back the 133 hostages from Gaza as soon as possible,” the statement assured.

