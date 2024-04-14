IDF: 99% Of 300 Drones And Missiles Fired At Israel Successfully Intercepted

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed in a press conference that Israel’s air defenses successfully intercepted 99% of the approximately 300 projectiles fired by Iran overnight. The attack included 170 drones, all of which were downed outside of Israel’s borders by Israeli and allied forces. Additionally, 30 cruise missiles were launched, with none entering Israeli airspace, and 25 being downed by the Israeli Air Force.

Hagari also reported that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel, with some managing to bypass defenses and hitting the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel. However, the damage was minimal, and the airbase is operating normally.

The IDF spokesman also mentioned that a few drones and missiles were launched from Iraq and Yemen during the attack, but none entered Israeli airspace.

The IDF also released images of fighter jets returning from their missions after downing Iranian drones and cruise missiles.

