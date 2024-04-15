50% Of Ballistic Missiles Fired By Iran Failed To Launch Or Crashed On The Way

About 50% of Iran’s ballistic missiles failed to launch or crashed during flight before getting intercepted or reaching Israel, US officials told the Wall Street Journal.

At least nine Iranian missiles breached Israel’s air defense system and hit two of Israel’s air bases, but no significant damage was reported, a senior US official told ABC News

Five ballistic missiles hit Nevatim Airbase, causing only minor damage to a C-130 transport plane, an unused runway and empty storage facilities. All of the drones and cruise missiles launched by Iran were shot down on the way, with none even reaching Israeli airspace.

The scope of the Iranian attack was among the largest in modern warfare and the damage could have been catastrophic, with Iran launching over 60 tons of explosives carried on 170 drones, 120 ballistic missiles, and 30 cruise missiles.

Hodu L’Hashem Ki Tov!

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)