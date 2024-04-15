Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
4 IDF Soldiers Injured In Explosion On Lebanese Border


Four IDF soldiers were injured, one seriously, in an explosion at the Lebanese border overnight Sunday, the IDF announced on Monday at midday.

The IDF said that the explosion occurred during operational activity at the border and the cause of the blast is still under investigation. The soldiers are from the Sayeret Golani, Yahalom, and Egoz battalions.

The soldiers – one seriously injured, two moderately injured, and one lightly injured – were evacuated by helicopter to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

On Shabbos, an IDF reserve soldier was seriously injured after a drone fired by Hezbollah exploded near him on the Chanita kibbutz in the Galil. The reservist is a member of the kibbutz’s security team.

