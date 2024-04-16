Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HAMAS IN USA: Protesters Burn US Flag, Chant “Death to America” in New York City [VIDEOS]


During a pro-Palestinian protest in New York City on Monday, demonstrators burned the American flag and chanted “Death to America.” Footage showed a counter-protester’s flag being set on fire and police officers extinguishing the flames. A masked man emerged from the crowd, shouting “Death to America, death to Israel.”

Another American flag was burned in front of Borough Hall as protesters chanted “Shut it down.”

 

The demonstrations were marked by rabid anti-American and anti-Israel hate, with some protesters even carrying paraphernalia from terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

The protests led to arrests, including that of Nerdeen Kiswani, the notoriously hate-infected leader of the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime. Kiswani was released later that night and went directly back to lead a chant calling for “Intifada revolution.”

Kiswani mocked police on social media, saying that the arrests only caused greater traffic congestion and that the march continued despite her detention.

