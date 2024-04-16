Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
3 Israelis Wounded By Explosive Drones


Two drones launched by Hezbollah exploded near the yishuv of Beit Hillel, close to Kiryat Shmona in the Galil, the IDF spokesperson said.

Three people were lightly injured.

No warning sirens had sounded. The incident is under investigation, the IDF said.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for attacking an Iron Dome battery in Beit Hillel via drones and said that members of the Iron Dome crew were killed.

Three firefighter teams are working to extinguish a fire ignited by the fall of UAVs in the Upper Galil. (Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services)

Shortly later, Lebanese media reports said that an Israeli drone struck a car in a town near Tyre. According to Arab media reports, a senior Hezbollah official was killed in the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



