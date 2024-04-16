3 Israelis Wounded By Explosive Drones

Two drones launched by Hezbollah exploded near the yishuv of Beit Hillel, close to Kiryat Shmona in the Galil, the IDF spokesperson said.

Three people were lightly injured.

No warning sirens had sounded. The incident is under investigation, the IDF said.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for attacking an Iron Dome battery in Beit Hillel via drones and said that members of the Iron Dome crew were killed.

Shortly later, Lebanese media reports said that an Israeli drone struck a car in a town near Tyre. According to Arab media reports, a senior Hezbollah official was killed in the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)