IRAN DENIES REALITY: Officials Insist No IDF Missiles Fired, Claim It Was “Failed And Humiliating” Drone Attack

Presumably red-faced Iranian officials early Friday morning vehemently denied that the IDF had successfully attacked the country with missiles – despite having confirmed as such literally minutes earlier to US news outlets.

Siavosh Mihandoust, a senior commander in the Iranian army, claimed that no damage was caused by the attack and that the noises heard in Isfahan overnight were nothing more than air defense systems targeting a “suspicious object.”

Iranian state TV reported that “three drones were observed in the sky over Isfahan. The air defense system became active and destroyed these drones in the sky.”

Hossein Dalirian, a spokesman for Iran’s space agency, wrote on X: “They said that we fired 500 suicide drones and missiles… now they respond with three of these quadcopter, all of which were shut down.”

And another officials said: “There’s been no airstrike in Isfahan or other parts of the country. They only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters, and they are all shot down.”

The problem with their claims is that U.S. officials confirmed that missiles had struck inside Iran. Moreover, three Iranian officials told the New York Times that a missile had struck Isfahan. And if all that isn’t enough, simply watch the video below, taken by a resident of Isfahan.

Or, you can follow Iran’s implied directive to not believe your lying eyes.

Analysts believe that Iran is downplaying the attack in order to save face. If it acknowledges the IDF strike as a major one, it would be compelled to respond – as it has threatened to do if Israel retaliated. However, responding with major force could spark a regional or even world war – a possibility that the Iranian regime does not appear to believe it would survive.

