VIDEO ROUNDUP: Anti-Semitic Protests Spiral Across College Campuses, One Rally Finally Goes There “KILL THE JEWS”


Around 100 protesters were arrested on Saturday at a pro-Hamas encampment at Northeastern University. It was at this “peaceful” protest that the three words that all these rabid Jew haters have been craving to say all along, was finally said: “KILL THE JEWS”.

We know. We know. These people really love Jews. They just hate Zionists. Sure.

Not to worry. The college released a statement which reads “What began as a student demonstration two days ago, was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern. Last night, the use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including ‘Kill the Jews,’ crossed the line,” she said. “We cannot tolerate this kind of hate on our campus.”

“Individuals in the encampment were making hate speech claims such as ‘Kill the Jews,’ and there is literally video evidence of pro-Israeli anti-protesters holding their flags and saying ‘Kill the Jews’ to incite this violence,” Northeastern University senior Sarah Barber told CBS News.

So now we have anti-Semitic protesters literally telling the media that Jews are infiltrating violent Hamas protests and telling people to say “kill the Jews”.

Jewish UCLA student BLOCKED from entering his university campus by masked anti-Israel activists because he is Jewish. Two masked activists block his entry telling him “Don’t try to push in. You’re an agitator don’t try to push in.”

LONDON: Police officials wrapped the Holocaust Memorial Garden stone located in Hyde Park in blue plastic wrap so that it wouldn’t become a target of anger for the protesters.

Students at Tuft’s University in Massachusetts make chilling chant echoing the Final Solution phrase used by the Nazi’s during The Holocaust.

“There is only one solution. Intifada revolution.”

Faculty staff at CUNY take part in the ‘Of Course’ TikTok trend. “We’re CUNY faculty of course we’re out here in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment…We’re CUNY faculty of course we support the liberation of Palestine.”

Indiana State Police raid unlawful ‘Liberation Encampment’ and drag students out of the camp.

Islamists take over Hamburg, Germany. Hundreds of Islamists have taken to the streets in a show of force against the local German population. The group demanded Germany be turned into an Islamic Capiphate.

Arizona State University fraternity members help dismantle a pro-Hamas tent encampment after police had raided the camp, tearing it down.

Indiana State Troopers in riot gear storm the ‘Gaza Liberation Encampment’ at Indiana University Bloomington.

Georgia State Trooper CARRIES screaming Palestine activist by his legs as he screams ‘Help’.

Students trash Cal Poly Humboldt University’s main hall, using furniture to create barricades and graffitiing walls with ‘Free Gaza.’

A makeshift camp with a Pro-Palestinian theme is staged on the UCLA campus, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A passer-by, right, walks through an encampment of tents, Thursday, April 25, 2024, on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, in Cambridge, Mass. Students at MIT set up the encampment of tents on the campus to protest what they said was MIT’s failure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to cut ties to Israel’s military. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
George Washington University students set tents in the campus during a pro-Palestinians protests over the Israel-Gaza War, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Protesters pray at an encampment staged to support the Palestinian cause on the UCLA campus Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Students gather for a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas, Thursday April 25, 2024, in Austin. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Protesters gather on the lawn during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Texas, in Austin, late Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Qais Dana stands by the statue of Ben Franklin during a pro-Palestinian protest on College Green in the heart of the University of Pennsylvania campus in the in Philadelphia on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A student protester stands in front of the statue of John Harvard, the first major benefactor of Harvard College, draped in the Palestinian flag, at an encampment of students protesting against the war in Gaza, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
People play music and cheer as a 10:00 p.m. curfew hits the University of Texas at Austin during a protest against the war in Gaza, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)
People pray during the “Solidarity Jummah” outside the Columbia University, Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment is seen at the Columbia University, Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

