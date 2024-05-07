HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack In Metula

The IDF announces that two reserve soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah-claimed explosive-laden drone attack targeting an army position near Metula in northern Israel Monday afternoon.

Despite attempted interception by the IDF, the explosive drone struck and claimed the lives of Master Sgt. (res.) Dan Kamkagi HY’D, 31, from Kfar Oranim, and Master Sgt. (res) Nahman Natan Hertz HY’D, 31, from Elazar, both serving in the 551st Brigade’s 6551st Battalion.

Their deaths increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 614.

A total of 13 IDF troops were killed in attacks on the Lebanon border since October 8.

