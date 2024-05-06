RAFAH OPERATION: IDF Advances, Poised To Seize Critical Rafah Crossing With Egypt

Israeli forces have advanced towards the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing, a critical border point between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave, following intense fighting along the Philadelphi Corridor. Footage from the crossing broadcast by Egypt’s al-Qahera TV shows heavy gunfire, explosions, and military aircraft, with no civilians in sight.

The IDF plans to control the crossing and monitor all aid entering Gaza, aiming to weaken Hamas’ grip on the region. Israel believes that taking over the Rafah crossing will undermine Hamas’ ability to assert its authority over Gaza.

According to an Egyptian official, the operation appears to be limited in scope, with Israeli officials assuring their Egyptian counterparts that troops will withdraw after completing a targeted mission. This development comes after Hamas fighters near the Rafah crossing fired mortars into southern Israel on Sunday, killing four Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian and Egyptian officials have confirmed that Israeli tanks have entered the southern Gaza town of Rafah, with reports of five fatalities at a local hospital after a home was bombed in the west of the city. A live feed from a Rafah intersection provided by Reuters shows minimal activity, with only ambulances and journalists present.

In the coming days and weeks, Israel intends to involve Gazans unaffiliated with Hamas in the control and distribution of aid entering the Strip from Egypt. This move is seen as a strategic attempt to marginalize Hamas’ influence.

The development comes after the IDF confirmed on Monday night that it had begun attacking terrorist targets in Rafah in a “targeted manner.” Arab sources reported that IDF tanks and infantry forces had crossed into the Rafah area, with Palestinian sources later reporting that tanks had advanced to within 200 meters of the Rafah crossing, firing shells at nearby buildings.

The operation began after Israel started evacuating civilians from the eastern parts of Rafah, close to the Israel border, ahead of a possible ground invasion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)