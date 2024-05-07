Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Netanyahu Says IDF’s Rafah Operation “A Very Important Step” Toward Destroying Hamas


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that the IDF’s ongoing operation in Rafah serves two primary objectives: returning Israeli hostages and eliminating Hamas.

“We have already proven that military pressure on Hamas is essential for the return of our hostages,” Netanyahu said. He said that he rejected Hamas’s ceasefire proposal, saying it was “designed to torpedo the entry of our forces into Rafah” and was “very far from Israel’s core demands.”

“Israel cannot accept a proposal that endangers the safety of our citizens and the future of our country,” Netanyahu insisted, adding that he has instructed the Israeli negotiating team in Cairo to “stand firmly” on Israel’s conditions for hostage release and security demands.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Israel will not allow Hamas to regain power in the Gaza Strip or rebuild its military capabilities. He instructed the Israeli delegation in Cairo to insist on necessary conditions for hostage release and security demands.

Netanyahu hailed the capture of the Rafah Crossing as a “very important step” in destroying Hamas’s remaining military capabilities and governing powers, and expressed condolences to families who lost loved ones and praised the bravery and heroism of Israeli soldiers.

“Together we will fight, and with G-d’s help – together we will win,” Netanyahu concluded.

