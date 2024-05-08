TERROR IN EGYPT: Jewish Businessman Murdered In Alexandria

Ziv Kipper, H’yd, a Jewish businessman was murdered in Alexandria on Tuesday.

A previously unknown terrorist organization claimed to have murdered Kipper in revenge for Israel’s military operation in Gaza and also claimed his business was a cover for his activities as a Mossad agent.

The organization, called the Vanguard of Liberation Group for Martyr Mohamed Salah, named after the Egyptian police officer who murdered three IDF soldiers in 2023, posted a photo on Telegram that it claims shows the moment of the murder.

The caption says: “Wait for the next time. Hello from the children of Gaza.”

Kipper, who held Israeli, Canadian, and Russian citizenship, was the CEO of OK Group LLC, an Egyptian company based in Alexandria that exports frozen fruit and vegetables, and traveled to Egypt regularly. The company also has offices in Israel and Ukraine.

According to Egyptian reports, an investigation was launched following the incident, and the murderer was identified on Wednesday and is undergoing interrogation.

On October 8th, 2023, a day after the Hamas attack in Israel, two Israeli tourists were murdered by an Egyptian police officer in Alexandria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)