SHOCK CLAIM: Iranian Lawmaker Says The Regime Already Has Nuclear Weapons

Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani has declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses atomic weapons. Ardestani, who was re-elected to Iran’s parliament in March, made the statement in an interview with Rouydad 24, an Iran-based outlet.

“In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it. It means our policy is to possess nuclear bombs, but our declared policy is currently within the framework of the JCPOA,” Ardestani said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Ardestani justified Iran’s possession of nuclear weapons, saying, “The reason is that when countries want to confront others, their capabilities must be compatible, and Iran’s compatibility with America and Israel means that Iran must have nuclear weapons.”

“In a climate where Russia has attacked Ukraine and Israel has attacked Gaza, and Iran is a staunch supporter of the Resistance Front, it is natural for the containment system to require that Iran possess nuclear bombs. However, whether Iran declares it is another matter,” he said.

The lawmaker’s remarks come amid growing concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and its commitment to the JCPOA. Since the US withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance, including limiting access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Despite Ardestani’s claims, Iranian officials maintain that nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s nuclear doctrine, citing a fatwa by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which bans the development of nuclear weapons.

The IAEA has reported a significant increase in Iran’s uranium enrichment activity, with the country producing 9 kg of enriched uranium per month by the end of last year. This development has raised alarm bells within the international community, sparking fears of a potential nuclear arms race in the region.

