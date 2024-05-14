Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
GOOD RIDDANCE: Hezbollah Commander Eliminated In IDF Airstrike On Vehicle In Southern Lebanon


Hezbollah announced early Wednesday that one of its commanders, Hussein Ibrahim Makki, was killed in fighting with Israel, following an alleged Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon’s Tyre. Makki, a resident of the southern Lebanese town of Beit Yahoun, was in his mid-50s.

According to Lebanese security sources, the airstrike targeted one of the terror group’s field commanders. Emergency responders reported that two others were wounded in the strike.

Hezbollah’s statement did not disclose Makki’s rank or role within the terrorist organization.

