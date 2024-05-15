HEAVY ROCKET BARRAGE AT MERON: Hezbollah Retaliates For Commander’s Assassination

The Hezbollah terror group fired dozens of rockets at the air traffic control base in Meron and the Galil early Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the rockets fell on Har Meron near houses of residents who hadn’t evacuated the area and others were intercepted by the Iron Dome. B’Chasdei Hashem, there are no reports of injuries.

At the same time, Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Kiryat Shmona. Hezbollah claimed that it also fired Burkan short-range ballistic missiles at the IDF Biranit base in the western Galil and caused damage to infrastructure.

A Saudi media outlet claimed that Hezbollah fired 80 rockets in the barrage.

Lebanese media reports say that the barrage is in retaliation for the elimination of a senior Hezbollah commander who was killed in an IDF drone attack overnight Tuesday.

IDF forces are attacking Hezbollah terror targets in return.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)